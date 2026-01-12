Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Gas prices in Europe rise 2.6%

    Energy
    • 12 January, 2026
    • 13:22
    Gas prices in Europe rise 2.6%

    European gas exchange prices have risen 2.6% since the start of the new week, slightly exceeding $350 per 1,000 cubic meters, Report informs referring to the London ICE exchange.

    February (nearest) futures on the TTF index (Europe's largest hub, located in the Netherlands) opened at $349.8 (up 2.4%). They subsequently reached $350.5 (up 2.6%).

    The price movement is based on the previous trading day's settlement price of $341.6 per 1,000 cubic meters.

    Биржевые цены на газ в Европе выросли на 2,6%

