Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    Azerbaijan increases ceiling of its external public debt by over 70%

    Finance
    • 17 October, 2025
    • 20:02
    Azerbaijan increases ceiling of its external public debt by over 70%

    Azerbaijan is increasing the ceiling of its external public debt by more than 70%.

    In 2026, the ceiling (limit) for domestic public debt in Azerbaijan will be 2 billion manats ($1.2 billion), while the ceiling (limit) for external public debt will be 6 billion manats ($3.5 billion.

    Report informs citing the draft law "On the State Budget for 2026" that these figures, compared to the approved forecasts for 2025, remain at the same level and increase by 71.4%, respectively.

    The ceiling (limit) for the amount of government guarantees has been set at 3 billion manats ($1.8 billion), which marks a 50% increase.

    external public debt domestic public debt
    Azərbaycan xarici dövlət borclanmasının yuxarı həddini 70 %-dən çox artırır
    Азербайджан более чем на 70% увеличивает верхний предел внешнего госдолга

    Latest News

    20:55
    Photo

    Armenian citizens' anti-Azerbaijan statements under judicial scrutiny in Baku

    Incident
    20:43

    Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on meeting with Pope Leo XIV

    Foreign policy
    20:39
    Photo

    Malaysia Gastronomy Week Opens in Baku

    Foreign policy
    20:28

    3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum wraps up

    Infrastructure
    20:24
    Photo

    Azerbaijan hosting D-8 Week for first time

    Energy
    20:21
    Photo

    First phase of 'Eternity-2025' ends in Kars

    Military
    20:02

    Azerbaijan increases ceiling of its external public debt by over 70%

    Finance
    19:43

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva meets with Pope Leo XIV

    Foreign policy
    19:39

    Azerbaijan to allocate 3.5 billion manats for restoration of Karabakh, East Zangazur in 2026

    Finance
    All News Feed