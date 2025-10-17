Azerbaijan increases ceiling of its external public debt by over 70%
Finance
- 17 October, 2025
- 20:02
Azerbaijan is increasing the ceiling of its external public debt by more than 70%.
In 2026, the ceiling (limit) for domestic public debt in Azerbaijan will be 2 billion manats ($1.2 billion), while the ceiling (limit) for external public debt will be 6 billion manats ($3.5 billion.
Report informs citing the draft law "On the State Budget for 2026" that these figures, compared to the approved forecasts for 2025, remain at the same level and increase by 71.4%, respectively.
The ceiling (limit) for the amount of government guarantees has been set at 3 billion manats ($1.8 billion), which marks a 50% increase.
