Azerbaijan Government Bonds Index rose again

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Price of AGBI (Azerbaijan Government Bonds Index) for treasury bills of the Ministry of Finance rose by 0,01% and amounted to 2 562,74 as of November 27. Azerbaijan Central Bank Debts Index for short-time notes is 99,975. As of November, 27, price volume of treasury notes increased by 0,01% and amounted to 129 896 817 manats.

According to calculations of Report agency, Azerbaijan Central Bank Notes Index (ACBNI) rose and amounted to 199,95 as of November, 27. Index for short-time notes is 99,975. Price volume of treasury notes rose by 0,03% and made 9 997 727 manats.

AMFBI (Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund Bonds Index) index rose by 0,01% and amounted to 873,67. Short times treasury bonds made 109,21.