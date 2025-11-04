Azerbaijan forecasts structural shift with 2026 GDP outlook

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    • 04 November, 2025
    A 2.4% real decline in Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector GDP and a 5% growth in the non-oil sector projected for 2026 reflect a significant structural transformation in the national economy, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, Azer Amiraslanov, said during the committee's discussion of the draft law on the 2026 state budget.

    According to Report, he noted that the share of the non-oil and gas sector in Azerbaijan's economy is expected to rise from 72% in 2025 to 75.8% in 2026, reaching 80% by 2029.

    According to Amiraslanov, these projections underscore the country's ongoing efforts to diversify the economy and reduce dependence on the energy sector.

