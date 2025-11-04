Azerbaijan forecasts structural shift with 2026 GDP outlook
Finance
- 04 November, 2025
- 11:57
A 2.4% real decline in Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector GDP and a 5% growth in the non-oil sector projected for 2026 reflect a significant structural transformation in the national economy, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, Azer Amiraslanov, said during the committee's discussion of the draft law on the 2026 state budget.
According to Report, he noted that the share of the non-oil and gas sector in Azerbaijan's economy is expected to rise from 72% in 2025 to 75.8% in 2026, reaching 80% by 2029.
According to Amiraslanov, these projections underscore the country's ongoing efforts to diversify the economy and reduce dependence on the energy sector.
Latest News
12:23
Sahil Babayev: 2026 budget fully takes into account Azerbaijan's defense prioritiesFinance
12:19
Armenian PM: Washington Accords open new opportunities for EAEU countriesRegion
12:16
Sahil Babayev: 2026 budget aims to ensure macroeconomic, fiscal, social stabilityFinance
12:05
Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves reach $11.37B as of November 1Other
12:01
Azerbaijan to cut budget allocations to public legal entities by nearly 12%Finance
11:57
Azerbaijan forecasts structural shift with 2026 GDP outlookFinance
11:53
Pashinyan: 'Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict is over, but not in our heads'Region
11:48
Average pension in Azerbaijan to exceed $340 in 2026Social security
11:38