    Azerbaijan forecasts 3.3% average annual GDP growth for 2022–2025

    Finance
    • 04 November, 2025
    • 12:44
    Azerbaijan's average annual GDP growth for 2022–2025 is projected at 3.3%, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said during a session of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship discussing the 2026 state budget, Report informs.

    Jabbarov noted that both external and internal factors were considered in drafting the budget:

    "Despite ongoing global economic uncertainties, Azerbaijan has maintained stable development this year. Taking into account the expected growth in 2025, the average annual GDP growth from 2022 to 2025 is projected at 3.3%, entirely driven by the non-oil and gas sector. In this sector, the average annual GDP growth over the four-year period is expected to reach 6.1%, exceeding the target set in the national strategy," he said.

    GDP growth Mikayil Jabbarov Budget package
    Mikayıl Cabbarov: "Qeyri-neft sektorunun artımı strategiya hədəfini üstələyib"
    Микаил Джаббаров: Среднегодовой рост ВВП в 2022-2025 годах составит 3,3%

