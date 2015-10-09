Azerbaijan decreases credit investments in economy

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ Total volume of credit investments in economy on September 1, 2015 amounted to 22 297.2 mln AZN.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, contraction continuing since February this year, and as of September 1, the volume of credit investments fell to 278.5 mln AZN or 1.23% in comparison with March 1 of 2015.

In comparison with figures on September 1, 2014, volume of credit investments rose by 3 161 6 mln AZN or 16.5%.Credit investments in foreign currency increased in February in manat terms by 35%, which affected the increase in the volume of credit investments due to changes in exchange rate of manat.