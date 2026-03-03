Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Azerbaijan central bank reserves rise to $11.6B

    Finance
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 11:37
    As of March 1, the foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) amounted to $11.6 billion, 0.4% more compared to February 1, Report informs, citing the CBA.

    Since the beginning of the year, the bank's foreign currency reserves have grown by 0.9%, while on an annual basis they have risen by 5.7%.

    CBA foreign exchange reserves
