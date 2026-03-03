Azerbaijan central bank reserves rise to $11.6B
Finance
- 03 March, 2026
- 11:37
As of March 1, the foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) amounted to $11.6 billion, 0.4% more compared to February 1, Report informs, citing the CBA.
Since the beginning of the year, the bank's foreign currency reserves have grown by 0.9%, while on an annual basis they have risen by 5.7%.
Latest News
13:00
Health Ministry: 289 injured hospitalized in Israel after Iranian strikesOther countries
12:56
Formula 1: Paddock construction for Azerbaijan Grand Prix beginsFormula 1
12:56
Oman condemns drone strike on fuel tank at Duqm portOther countries
12:53
MFA official: Kazakhstan doesn't support any side in Middle East crisisOther countries
12:52
Nekrasov: Cooperation between EU, Azerbaijan, Ukraine to strengthen Europe's energy architectureEnergy
12:51
Top member of Iran's Quds Force killed in Navy strike in Beirut yesterday, IDF saysOther countries
12:46
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev receives European Commissioner for Energy and HousingForeign policy
12:31
Elčin Gasymov: SGC more important than ever in current geopolitical situationForeign policy
12:28