Azerbaijan can issue 200 AZN banknotes

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ "There may be a need to put the high nominal banknote into circulation. But this may occur in the future".

The First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Alim Guliyev told Report.

According to A. Guliyev, reports about release of 500 AZN banknotes are false: "This may be 200 manat banknotes. But no talks underway in this regard".

The CBA official also clarified information on reports regarding manat depletion in Azerbaijan: "The Central Bank always has strategic reserves of 50% of the money supply in turnover. Even if cash in the turnover depletes, reserves are sufficient until the next order".