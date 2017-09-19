 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan can issue 200 AZN banknotes

    Alim Guliyev: No talks underway in this regard yet© Report/ Firi Salim

    Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ "There may be a need to put the high nominal banknote into circulation. But this may occur in the future".

    The First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Alim Guliyev told Report.

    According to A. Guliyev, reports about release of 500 AZN banknotes are false: "This may be 200 manat banknotes. But no talks underway in this regard".

    The CBA official also clarified information on reports regarding manat depletion in Azerbaijan: "The Central Bank always has strategic reserves of 50% of the money supply in turnover. Even if cash in the turnover depletes, reserves are sufficient until the next order". 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi