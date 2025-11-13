Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Azerbaijan Business Development Fund boosts preferential lending

    • 13 November, 2025
    From January to October of this year, the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund allocated 290.4 million manats ($170.8 million) in preferential loans to finance 5,355 projects, Report informs.

    These figures are 54.3% and 13.4% higher, respectively, than for the same period last year.

    Azərbaycan Biznesinin İnkişafı Fondu güzəştli kreditləşməni kəskin artırıb
    Фонд развития бизнеса Азербайджана резко увеличил льготное кредитование

