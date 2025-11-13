Azerbaijan Business Development Fund boosts preferential lending
Finance
- 13 November, 2025
- 16:35
From January to October of this year, the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund allocated 290.4 million manats ($170.8 million) in preferential loans to finance 5,355 projects, Report informs.
These figures are 54.3% and 13.4% higher, respectively, than for the same period last year.
