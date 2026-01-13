Azerbaijan attracted over $9B in sovereign financing since 2008

As of October 1, 2025, the volume of approved sovereign financing in Azerbaijan amounted to $9.31 billion, Report informs referring to the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSD).

Some $174.7 million is allocated for 2025, while the bulk of the funds were approved between 2008 and 2024. During this period, 592 operations were conducted and 535 projects were implemented, of which 74 are ongoing.

The largest amounts of financing were directed to the transport sector ($2.864 billion), water supply and sanitation ($1.906 billion), oil, gas, and energy with related services ($1.776 billion), and public administration and governance ($1.172 billion).

Significant funds were also allocated to economic policy, finance and banking - $392.3 million, healthcare - $258.1 million, agriculture - $221.8 million, infrastructure and urbanization - $103.8 million, information and communications technology - $96.5 million, education and workforce training - $91.8 million, climate and sustainable development - $49.2 million, and multi-sector projects - $24.1 million.

By type of financing, investment projects amounted to $7.52 billion, stabilization financing - $1.6 billion, technical assistance (TA) - $189.6 million.

The largest investor is the Asian Development Bank, which approved $3.582 billion, including $2.063 billion in investment financing, $1.5 billion in stabilization financing and $18.6 million in the form of TA.

The World Bank provided $2.291 billion (investment - $2.284 billion, TA - $7.4 million), the Islamic Development Bank - $896.9 million (the entire amount is investment financing), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development - $872.2 million (investment), and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank - $700 million, including $600 million in investment financing and $100 million in stabilization financing.

Other active international institutions include the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) with $353.8 million in funding, the German Development Bank (KfW) with $128.53 million, the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) with $91.33 million, the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) with $72.86 million, the Saudi Fund for Development with $60 million, and the European External Action Service (EEAS) with $51.44 million, of which $35.3 million was investment funding and $16.2 million was technical assistance.

The remaining funding is distributed between the European Investment Bank - $45.23 million (the entire amount is investment financing), the Global Environment Facility (GEF) - $39.15 million (the entire amount is TA), the Green Climate Fund (GCF) - $28.79 million (investment - $25 million, TA - $3.79 million), the OPEC Fund - $22.33 million (investment $21.9 million, TA - $0.4 million), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) - $19.35 million (the entire amount is investment financing), the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) - $12.95 million (the entire amount is TA), the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China - $11.93 million (the entire amount is investment financing), and the China International Center for Economic and Technical Exchange - $11 million (the entire amount is investment financing), the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) - $9.93 million (the total amount - investment financing), UNDP - $7.28 million (the total amount - TA), the Austrian Development Agency - $0.67 million (the total amount - TA), the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) - $0.4 million (the total amount - TA).