AZAL received additional capital of over 2B manats in 2024

In 2024, additional capital of over 2 billion manats was invested in Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL), according to the joint-stock company's annual financial update, Report informs.

According to the document, as of January 1, 2025, additional capital invested in the airline amounted to 2.626 billion manats. This is 2.354 billion manats, or 9.7 times more than on January 1, 2024.

AZAL, the national air carrier, was established in 1992. Its authorized capital is 823.975 million manats. The airline is headquartered in Baku, at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

($1=1.7 manats)