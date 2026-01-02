AZAL received additional capital of over 2B manats in 2024

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Finance
    • 02 January, 2026
    • 09:23
    In 2024, additional capital of over 2 billion manats was invested in Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL), according to the joint-stock company's annual financial update, Report informs.

    According to the document, as of January 1, 2025, additional capital invested in the airline amounted to 2.626 billion manats. This is 2.354 billion manats, or 9.7 times more than on January 1, 2024.

    AZAL, the national air carrier, was established in 1992. Its authorized capital is 823.975 million manats. The airline is headquartered in Baku, at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

    ($1=1.7 manats)

    Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) additional capital Heydar Aliyev International Airport
    AZAL-a 2 milyard manatdan çox əlavə kapital qoyulub
    AZAL получил дополнительный капитал в размере более 2 млрд манатов

