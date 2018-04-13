 Top
    Close photo mode

    Average monthly wage in Azerbaijan reduces over 3%

    This figure was about 511 Manat for 1 March.

    Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ As of March 1, the number of hired workers in Azerbaijan's economy has made 1, 516.500 people.

    Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee (SSC), 887.900 of them were employed in the state sector, while 628.600 in the non-state sector.

    Average monthly nominal wages of employees in state economy in January-February was 510.8 AZN increased by 2.2% compared to the same period of 2017. But this is less by 3.3% compared to the beginning of 2018.

    Average monthly nominal wage was higher in the fields of mining, finance and insurance, vocational, scientific and technical activities, information and communication, construction, as well as transport and warehousing.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi