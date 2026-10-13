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    Average monthly salary in Nakhchivan rises 6.1%

    Finance
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 16:22
    Average monthly salary in Nakhchivan rises 6.1%

    The average monthly nominal salary in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic amounted to 870 manats ($511.76) in January-August 2026.

    The State Statistics Committee of Nakhchivan told Report that the figure was 6.1% higher than in the same period last year.

    For comparison, the average monthly nominal salary of employees in Azerbaijan rose 7.2% year-on-year to 1,173 manats ($690) over the eight-month period.

    Average monthly nominal salaries were higher in the mining industry, financial and insurance activities, information and communication, professional, scientific and technical activities, as well as transportation and storage.

    Average monthly nominal salary Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic
    Naxçıvanda orta aylıq nominal əməkhaqqı 6 % artıb
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