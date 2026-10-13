Average monthly salary in Nakhchivan rises 6.1%
Finance
- 13 October, 2026
- 16:22
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The average monthly nominal salary in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic amounted to 870 manats ($511.76) in January-August 2026.
The State Statistics Committee of Nakhchivan told Report that the figure was 6.1% higher than in the same period last year.
For comparison, the average monthly nominal salary of employees in Azerbaijan rose 7.2% year-on-year to 1,173 manats ($690) over the eight-month period.
Average monthly nominal salaries were higher in the mining industry, financial and insurance activities, information and communication, professional, scientific and technical activities, as well as transportation and storage.
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