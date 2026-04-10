Asian Development Bank assesses Azerbaijan"' 2026–2027 balance outlook

The current account surplus of Azerbaijan's balance of payments in 2026 is projected at 5.3% of GDP, according to the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) Asian Development Outlook for April, Report informs.

These are the expectations due to the rise in oil prices this year.

In 2027, amid declining export revenues, the current account surplus is projected to decrease to 3.5% of GDP, the ADB notes.

At the end of 2025, the current account surplus of the country's balance of payments was recorded at $3.48 billion, equivalent to 4.6% of GDP.

The leading Dutch banking group ING Group estimates Azerbaijan's current account surplus in 2026 at 6.5% of GDP, and in 2027 at 1.7% of GDP.

International rating agency Moody's forecasts the current account surplus in 2026 at 5% of GDP, and for the following year at 5.2% of GDP.