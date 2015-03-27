 Top
    Asia achieves GDP growth of 6.3% in 2015

    Report of the Asian Development Bank declares, the region also grew 6.3% in 2014

    Baku.27 March.REPORT.AZ/ Last year Asian countries achieved gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 6,3% in 2014. Report informs, it was stated in ADB’s flagship annual economic publication (Growth Outlook) released today.

    The publication forecasts developing Asia will achieve gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 6.3% in both 2015 and 2016. The region also grew 6.3% in 2014.

    “Developing Asia is making a strong contribution to global economic growth,” said ADB Chief Economist Shang-Jin Wei. “Falling commodity prices are creating space for policy makers across the region to cut costly fuel subsidies or initiate other structural reforms. This is a key opportunity to build frameworks that will support more inclusive and sustainable growth in the longer term.”

