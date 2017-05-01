ADIF appeals to “United Credit Bank” creditors

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) appealed to creditors of under liquidation "United Credit Bank" OJSC.

Report informs, the statement says that written claims against the bank will be registered during 60 days.

The creditors have to provide their claims along with supporting legal documents and below information:

- Creditor’s name and address;

- Amount of percentages and other fees included in claimed amount;

- Information on pledge (mortgage) or guaranty ensuring claim.