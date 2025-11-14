ADB's financial support to Azerbaijan reaches $5.5B since 1999
Finance
- 14 November, 2025
- 13:35
Since 1999, the Asian Development Bank has provided financial support worth $5.5 billion to Azerbaijan, as noted during Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with a delegation led by President of the Asian Development Bank Masato Kanda.
According to Report, it was emphasized that the financial support was provided under 145 loans, grants, investment and technical-assistance projects covering transport, water supply, energy, finance, education, healthcare and other sectors.
