ADB's financial support to Azerbaijan reaches $5.5B since 1999

Since 1999, the Asian Development Bank has provided financial support worth $5.5 billion to Azerbaijan, as noted during Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with a delegation led by President of the Asian Development Bank Masato Kanda.

According to Report, it was emphasized that the financial support was provided under 145 loans, grants, investment and technical-assistance projects covering transport, water supply, energy, finance, education, healthcare and other sectors.