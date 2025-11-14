ADB's financial support to Azerbaijan reaches $5.5B since 1999

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Finance
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 13:35
    Since 1999, the Asian Development Bank has provided financial support worth $5.5 billion to Azerbaijan, as noted during Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with a delegation led by President of the Asian Development Bank Masato Kanda.

    According to Report, it was emphasized that the financial support was provided under 145 loans, grants, investment and technical-assistance projects covering transport, water supply, energy, finance, education, healthcare and other sectors.

    Asiya İnkişaf Bankı 1999-cu ildən Azərbaycana 5,5 milyard dollarlıq maliyyə dəstəyi göstərib
    АБР с 1999 года оказал Азербайджану финансовую поддержку в размере 5,5 млрд долларов

