Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    ADB ready to co-finance projects with Turkic Investment Fund

    Finance
    • 18 October, 2025
    • 10:32
    ADB ready to co-finance projects with Turkic Investment Fund

    The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Turkic Investment Fund (TIF) have discussed project co-financing opportunities, Report informs referring to the TIF website.

    The discussions took place during a meeting between TIF President Baghdad Amreyev and ADB Vice President Yingming Yang.

    TIF President Amreyev was joined by Ramil Babayev, General Director of TIF, and Sanjar Usmanov, Chief Investment Officer of TIF. The ADB delegation included Mrs. Leah Gutierrez, Director General for the Central and West Asia Department, and Kiyoshi Taniguchi, the department's Regional Lead Economist.

    Underlining TIF's main missions and goals, Amreyev stated that the Fund aims to strengthen trade, investment, and economic cooperation among the Turkic countries and to contribute to ensuring their stronger links with the global economy. TIF at the early stages will focus on co-financing cross-border projects to facilitate intra-regional connectivity and economic integration.

    General Director Babayev expressed TIF's willingness to establish stronger ties with ADB and identified several areas where cooperation could be initiated.

    Yang warmly welcomed the President of TIF and the accompanying delegation, briefed them on the ongoing cooperation projects implemented by ADB in the TIF geography and shared with them his vision for establishing fruitful collaboration with TIF.

    Yang indicated that TIF's regional focus aligns well with ADB's priorities and noted that the Bank is open to co-financing projects that promote shared objectives. The Vice President of ADB expressed his belief that cooperation with TIF could lead to stronger, more effective results in the region.

    Parties agreed to begin technical discussions to outline a framework for cooperation and lay the foundation for a long-term partnership between TIF and ADB.

    The Turkic Investment Fund was established on May 18, 2024, by Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan. Its goal is to support public and private projects in Turkic-speaking countries, attract investment in infrastructure, renewable energy, agriculture, and tourism, and promote sustainable economic growth.

    Following Hungary's accession, the Fund's authorized capital increased by $100 million to $600 million.

    Azerbaijan has been a member of the ADB since 1999. During this period, the bank has provided over $5 billion in loans to the country, including $1.5 billion for transport projects and $1.7 billion for energy initiatives.

    The Asian Development Bank was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Manila, Philippines. It comprises 69 member countries, 50 of which are located in the Asia-Pacific region.

    ADB TIF co-financing
    АБР выразил готовность софинансировать проекты с Тюркским инвестиционным фондом

    Latest News

    10:41

    Mobile consular services to be provided for Azerbaijani citizens in US

    Foreign policy
    10:32

    ADB ready to co-finance projects with Turkic Investment Fund

    Finance
    10:28

    Number of consular appointment days increased for Azerbaijani citizens in US

    Foreign policy
    10:23

    Over past decades, brotherly nations Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan built relations of genuine strategic and allied partnership - President Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    10:21

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Day of Restoration of Independence

    Domestic policy
    10:17

    TURKSOY congratulates Azerbaijan on Day of Restoration of Independence

    Foreign policy
    10:05
    Photo

    AZIREX-2025 joint exercise successfully wraps up

    Military
    10:00

    Permanent rep to UN: 409 Azerbaijani citizens fallen victim to landmines in post-conflict period

    Foreign policy
    09:49
    Video

    Azerbaijani culture promoted in Los Angeles

    Cultural policy
    All News Feed