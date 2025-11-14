ADB president visiting Baku

Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda is visiting Baku, Report informs.

"I arrived in Baku as Azerbaijan strengthens its role as a strategic connector between Asia and Europe. The country is advancing new transport corridors, accelerating renewable energy development, and deepening economic diversification, efforts that are opening new pathways for growth, trade, and regional cooperation.

This visit comes at an important moment. In the days ahead, I will meet with national leaders and partners to discuss how the Asian Development Bank (ADB) can support these transitions," he wrote on LinkedIn.

This is the first visit of Masato Kanda to Azerbaijan.

Masato Kanda officially assumed office as the 11th President of the ADB on February 24, 2025.

Azerbaijan has been a member of the ADB since 1999. During this time, the bank has invested approximately $5.6 billion in the country, $4.4 billion of which was in the public sector and $1.2 billion in the private sector. The largest investments were in transport ($1.5 billion) and energy projects ($1.7 billion).

ADB was established in 1966 and is headquartered in Manila, Philippines. The bank brings together 69 member countries, 50 of which are from the Asia-Pacific region.