Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    ADB president visiting Baku

    Finance
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 11:59
    ADB president visiting Baku

    Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda is visiting Baku, Report informs.

    "I arrived in Baku as Azerbaijan strengthens its role as a strategic connector between Asia and Europe. The country is advancing new transport corridors, accelerating renewable energy development, and deepening economic diversification, efforts that are opening new pathways for growth, trade, and regional cooperation.

    This visit comes at an important moment. In the days ahead, I will meet with national leaders and partners to discuss how the Asian Development Bank (ADB) can support these transitions," he wrote on LinkedIn.

    This is the first visit of Masato Kanda to Azerbaijan.

    Masato Kanda officially assumed office as the 11th President of the ADB on February 24, 2025.

    Azerbaijan has been a member of the ADB since 1999. During this time, the bank has invested approximately $5.6 billion in the country, $4.4 billion of which was in the public sector and $1.2 billion in the private sector. The largest investments were in transport ($1.5 billion) and energy projects ($1.7 billion).

    ADB was established in 1966 and is headquartered in Manila, Philippines. The bank brings together 69 member countries, 50 of which are from the Asia-Pacific region.

    ADB Azerbaijan visit
    ADB prezidenti Bakıda səfərdədir
    Президент АБР находится с визитом в Баку

    Latest News

    12:40
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva joins environmental campaign in Mingachevir

    Ecology
    12:24
    Photo

    Media leaders from Central Asia, Azerbaijan mull role of media in strengthening interstate ties

    Region
    12:13

    Pashinyan: Trump Route opening depends on investments

    Region
    12:02

    Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of international conference on security of transport routes

    Domestic policy
    11:59

    ADB president visiting Baku

    Finance
    11:50

    EU report ranks KOBIA among top performing state agencies in Azerbaijan

    Business
    11:47
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva visits family of martyrs and several social facilities in Mingachevir

    Social security
    11:42

    Zelenskyy: Russia fired 18 missiles, 430 drones at Ukraine, killing 4

    Region
    11:41

    Azerbaijani envoy to Iran, Ardabil governor discuss expanding cooperation

    Region
    All News Feed