Account Chambers of Azerbaijan and Russia renewed the agreement

    Chambers of Azerbaijan and Russia renewed the agreement

    A new stage of cooperation between the higher audit authorities of Azerbaijan and Russia starts

    Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Account Chamber of Azerbaijan Vugar Gulmammadov met with Chairman of the Account Chamber of Russia Tatyana Golikova. During the meeting they discussed mutual relations between the two supreme audit authorities.

    Report informs referring to the Account Chamber, from the signing of an agreement between the two agencies in 2002 have passed 13 years, and considering the dynamic socio-economic development of Azerbaijan and Russia during this period and the strengthening of mutual cooperation between the two countries, the agreement was renewed and signed by the heads of chambers.

    At the meeting were discussed the next steps towards cooperation on a mutually beneficial basis. V.Gulmammadov spoke about the importance of the cooperation and development prospects. T. Golikova noticed the beginning of a new stage of cooperation.

