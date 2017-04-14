Accessbank Board appoints new chairman

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ New Chairman of the Management Board of AccessBank has been appointed.

Report was informed in the bank, Dr. Rolf Reichardt as new Chairman of the Management Board to succeed Michael Hoffmann after his 5 year tenure. Dr. Rolf Reichardt has been Executive Financial Manager in AccessBank since 2014.

“I look forward to working with the strong AccessBank team to continue the successful work of my predecessor as one of the leading banks in Azerbaijan by offering up to date and reliable financial services to our clients,” said Rolf Reichardt.

Before joining AccessBank Rolf Reichardt had worked for more than 20 years in various risk management functions for some of the largest German banks. He obtained his PhD degree from Goethe University Frankfurt and studied economics at the Universities of Auckland (New Zealand), Kiel (Germany), and Utah (USA).

AccessBank was founded in 2002 by the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank, EBRD, IFC, KfW, a German consulting company LFS Financial Systems and AccessHolding. Being one of the leading banks of Azerbaijan, AccessBank offers a full range of banking services.