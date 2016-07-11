 Top
    A change made in the leadership of International Bank of Azerbaijan

    New appointment was made to the Board of Directors of the bank

    Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ A new appointment has been made to the Board of Directors of the International Bank of Azerbaijan OJSC. Report informs, Elmir Habibullayev who has worked as the Deputy General Director of the bank, has been appointed the Deputy Chairman of the Board.

    At present, Board of Directors is headed by Elmar Mammadov. Ulvi Mansurov and Murad Shiraliyev are other members of the board.

    Directors General of the bank are Hidayat Sultanov and Fuad Islamov. 

