$1.7B invested in Azerbaijan's liberated lands over three quarters of 2025

In January–September 2025, just over 2.9 billion manats (just over $1.706 billion) were allocated from Azerbaijan's state budget for the reconstruction and restoration of liberated territories, Report informs, referring to the country's Finance Ministry.

Of this amount, approximately 2.235 billion manats (just over $1.314 billion) were directed toward infrastructure projects, 291.7 million manats ($171.6 million) toward education, healthcare, culture, and sports initiatives, and 41 million manats ($24.1 million) toward demining operations.

During the mentioned period, infrastructure spending included just over 1.525 billion manats ($897.1 million) for the design and construction of highways, 461.1 million manats ($271.2 million) for new residential complexes, 107.3 million manats ($63.1 million) for railway construction, 48 million manats ($28.2 million) for electricity supply, 44.3 million manats ($26.1 million) for water pipelines, collectors, and facilities, 27.7 million manats ($16.3 million) for industrial parks and related infrastructure, 7.1 million manats ($4.2 million) for geological exploration, 6.6 million manats ($3.9 million) for the construction of cable car lines in Shusha, Khankandi, and Lachin, and 7.6 million manats ($4.5 million) for other essential works.

Additionally, 328.7 million manats ($193.4 million) were allocated to the transport sector under other budgetary expenditures, and 4.7 million manats ($2.8 million) were directed toward resettlement and urban planning-architecture efforts.