Chandelier 'Kharibulbul' unveiled in Baku
Exhibitions
- 23 October, 2025
- 15:07
A presentation of the chandelier "Kharibulbul" was held at the Museum Furniture showroom in Baku, showcasing a fusion of elements of Azerbaijani cultural heritage with contemporary design.
According to Report, the project was created by Museum Furniture in collaboration with Italian artisans from the iBorbone brand.
The chandelier is designed in the shape of the Kharibulbul flower, symbolizing Azerbaijan"s path to revival.
Event organizers noted that while during the years of occupation the Kharibulbul represented pain and remembrance, today it has become a symbol of revival and victory.
