    Russian athlete ​Viktor Lebedev: I loved Azerbaijan, Baku and residents

    Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ "I loved Azerbaijan, Baku and its residents. The aura here is amazing."

    Report informs citing Russian media, this was stated by the Russian athlete, winner of freestyle wrestling in the weight category up to 57 kg on Baku 2015  the I European Games, Victor Lebedev at a press conference in Yakutiya.

    "Although I did not take part in the Olympics, but my teammates, who participated in the Olympics, say that Azerbaijanis organized events even at the highest level," - said Viktor Lebedev.

    According to him, the competition in freestyle wrestling at the first European Games in Baku aroused great interest among the audience.

