Spyros Capralos congratulates Russia and Azerbaijan for good results in Games

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ "I think, the Russian athletes to be congratulated on strong results shown at Baku 2015 the I European Games."

Report informs, the chairman of the Coordination Commission of the European Olympic Committee, Spyros Capralos said today.

According to the Greek functionary, this result shows development of Russian sports and good training of many young athletes.

According to S.Capralos, Azerbaijan has shown excellent results for medals and deserves congratulations for having won second place in the unofficial team score. He added that, the country where the game is helding, always has superiority in fans' supporting.

At the I European games, Russia won 78 gold, 40 silver and 44 bronze medals. Azerbaijan is in second place with 21 gold, 15 silver and 20 bronze medals.