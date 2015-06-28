Highlights for 28 June, the final day of Baku 2015 Games - LIST

1. German girls teaming up

Judo, from 11:00

Germany will be the ones to watch when the team medals are decided in Judo. The Germans have surprised with their strong early showing, especially as France came to Baku 2015 with four defending women's European champions in seven weight categories.

2. Danish roll

Badminton, from 12:00

Athletes from European Badminton powerhouse Denmark will contest three gold-medal matches at Baku Sports Hall on Sunday, with strong chances of gold in the women's and men's singles, plus the mixed doubles final.

3. Spiking interest

Volleyball men's final, 13:00

After 75 matches, the Volleyball competition at Baku 2015 comes to a close with the men's gold-medal match between Bulgaria and Germany. The Bulgarians reached the final by beating Poland in five sets, while Germany arrived in the last two by beating Russia. Germany, the world no.7, will be favourites, but the Bulgarians will be keen to upset the odds.

4. Beach boys

Beach football, from 14:30

The beach boys of Baku 2015 hit the sand for the last time as the final four teams left in the Beach Soccer tournament go into battle for the medals – Italy and Russia fight for gold, while Switzerland face Portugal for bronze.

5. Pedal power BMX, from 15:40

All eyes will be on Laura Smulders in the women's final after the London 2012 bronze medallist breezed through the motos despite failing to qualify for the time trial super final on Friday. The Dutchwoman said the move was deliberate to save energy after a long injury lay-off, and her ploy will be tested as she is chased all the way around the 395m track by Elke Vanhoof of Belgium and Denmark's Simone Christensen.