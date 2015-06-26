 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani swimmers join more 6 competitions at Baku 2015

    Two of them to compete in one race

    Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ The first European Games swimming competitions continue. Report informs, 6 swimmers will compete at the 4th day of the competition.

    These are the men's 100 m butterfly race (Murat Ayhan and Ivan Andrianov), 100 m backstroke (Anton Jeltyakov), 50 m backstroke (Gregory Kalminski), women's 50-m freestyle (Anna Mancenkova), 100-m backstroke (Yulia Stisyuk).

    4x100m mixed pass swimming competitions will be held too.

    The swimming competitions will complete on June 27.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi