Azerbaijani swimmers join more 6 competitions at Baku 2015

Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ The first European Games swimming competitions continue. Report informs, 6 swimmers will compete at the 4th day of the competition.

These are the men's 100 m butterfly race (Murat Ayhan and Ivan Andrianov), 100 m backstroke (Anton Jeltyakov), 50 m backstroke (Gregory Kalminski), women's 50-m freestyle (Anna Mancenkova), 100-m backstroke (Yulia Stisyuk).

4x100m mixed pass swimming competitions will be held too.

The swimming competitions will complete on June 27.