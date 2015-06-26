 Top
    7 more Azerbaijani boxers to compete at semi-final and final today

    Elvin Mamishzade and Collazo Sotomayor will meet with Italian boxers in the final

    Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ At Baku 2015 the First European Games, 7 Azerbaijani boxers will compete. 

    Report informs, first, the host country's 5 representatives will fight in the semifinal.

    At 12:45 p.m. a female boxer Yana Alexeyevna (60 kg) will meet with Irish Olympic, World and European champion Katie Taylor.

    As for the male boxers, at 13:00 p.m. Albert Salimov (60 kg) will fight with another Irishman Sean Makkomb, at 13:45 p.m. Parviz Baghirov (69 kg) with British Josh Kelly, at 14:15 p.m. Khaybula Musalov (75 kg ) with Hungarian Zoltan Harksa and at 14: 30 p.m. Abdulkadir Abdullayev (91 kg) will meet with Russian Sadam Abdullayev.

    The final games will take place in the evening session. At 18:45 p.m. Elvin Mamishzade will fight with Italian Pikkardi Vincentso. At 19:15 p.m. Collazo Sotomayor will meet with Italian boxer Vincentso Mangiakapre.

    Azerbaijani boxers won 4 medals in the Games so far. Teymur Mammadov (81 kg) won a gold medal, while Anna Alimardanova (54 kg), Tayfur Aliyev (56 kg) and Magomedrasul Majidov (91 kg) won bronze medals.

