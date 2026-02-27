Yerlan Akkenzhenov: Azerbaijan ready to increase transit of Kazakh oil to 2.2 million tons per year
Energy
- 27 February, 2026
- 15:01
Azerbaijan has expressed its readiness to increase the volume of Kazakh oil it receives to 2.2 million tons per year, Kazakhstan's Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov said at a board meeting of the ministry he heads.
According to Report, citing Kazakh media, he said as part of efforts to develop alternative routes, the transportation of Kazakh oil via the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan oil pipeline continues at a volume of 1.2 million tons per year.
"At the same time, the Azerbaijani side has expressed its readiness to increase the volume of Kazakh oil received to 2.2 million tons per year," Yerlan Akkenzhenov noted.
