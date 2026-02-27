Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    Yerlan Akkenzhenov: Azerbaijan ready to increase transit of Kazakh oil to 2.2 million tons per year

    Energy
    • 27 February, 2026
    • 15:01
    Yerlan Akkenzhenov: Azerbaijan ready to increase transit of Kazakh oil to 2.2 million tons per year

    Azerbaijan has expressed its readiness to increase the volume of Kazakh oil it receives to 2.2 million tons per year, Kazakhstan's Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov said at a board meeting of the ministry he heads.

    According to Report, citing Kazakh media, he said as part of efforts to develop alternative routes, the transportation of Kazakh oil via the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan oil pipeline continues at a volume of 1.2 million tons per year.

    "At the same time, the Azerbaijani side has expressed its readiness to increase the volume of Kazakh oil received to 2.2 million tons per year," Yerlan Akkenzhenov noted.

    Azerbaijan Yerlan Akkenzhenov Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil supplies
    Yerlan Akkenjenov: "Azərbaycan Qazaxıstan neftinin tranzitini ildə 2,2 milyon tona qədər artırmağa hazırdır"
    Ерлан Аккенженов: Азербайджан готов увеличить транзит казахстанской нефти до 2,2 млн тонн в год

    Latest News

    15:40

    Azerbaijan, Ethiopia sign defense cooperation agreement

    Foreign policy
    15:36

    Azerbaijan to introduce digital tourist visa this year

    ICT
    15:01

    Yerlan Akkenzhenov: Azerbaijan ready to increase transit of Kazakh oil to 2.2 million tons per year

    Energy
    14:35

    First Ladies of Azerbaijan and Ethiopia met in Baku

    Foreign policy
    14:30

    Fidan, Dar discuss Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions

    Region
    14:23

    Azerbaijan approves three-year action plan to accelerate digital development

    ICT
    14:16

    Gazprom Neft Deputy Chairman Anton Dzhalyabov detained for bribery

    Energy
    14:03

    WEC Italy Sec.-Gen.: Co-op with Azerbaijan strengthens energy supply security

    Energy
    13:56

    Azerbaijan and Ethiopia to cooperate within COP32 framework

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed