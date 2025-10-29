Yalchin Rafiyev: Azerbaijan plays important role in forming new energy map of region

Azerbaijan plays an important role in the formation of the region's new energy map both as a producer and as a transit country, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Yalchin Rafiyev said at the XIII International Caspian Energy Forum 2025, Report informs.

Yalchin Rafiyev noted that Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Black Sea basin countries are already becoming important players in the formation of the new energy map: "Azerbaijan plays a significant role in this process both as a producer and as a transit country. Renewable energy projects implemented in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, as well as the realization of wind potential in the Caspian Sea, are turning our country into the region's green energy center. We are working closely with our international partners to achieve our renewable energy capacity targets."

According to him, projects on water resource management, agricultural climate resilience, and ecosystem restoration in the field of climate adaptation strengthen the region's resilience against climate risks.