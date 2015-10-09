 Top
    WTI crude up to 50 USD a barrel

    Brent oil price exceeds 53 USD/ barrel

    Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ At the world markets price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil increased by 3,39% or 1,62 USD and amounted to 49,43 USD.

    Report informs, either price for Brent crude oil also increased in the world markets. So, price for this crudeup by 3,35% or 1,72 USD and amounted to 53,05 USD per barrel.

    Due to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2015 expected to make 56 USD per barrel.  

