Wind power generation in Azerbaijan surges almost 22-fold

In January 2026, wind power plants in Azerbaijan produced 56.1 million kWh of electricity, 21.6 times more than in January of the previous year.

Report notes, citing the State Statistics Committee, that total electricity generation in Azerbaijan during the reporting month was 2.257 billion kWh, 3.8% lower than the same period last year. Of this, 2.1866 billion kWh was commercial electricity, down 3.5% year-on-year.

Hydropower plants accounted for 133.4 million kWh (38.5% less), thermal power plants produced 1.9786 billion kWh (2.5% less), and electricity from waste incineration totaled 22.1 million kWh (up 21.1%).

During the same period, solar power plants generated 18.5 million kWh, an increase of 15.6% compared with January 2025.