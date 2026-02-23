Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Wind power generation in Azerbaijan surges almost 22-fold

    Energy
    • 23 February, 2026
    • 14:29
    In January 2026, wind power plants in Azerbaijan produced 56.1 million kWh of electricity, 21.6 times more than in January of the previous year.

    Report notes, citing the State Statistics Committee, that total electricity generation in Azerbaijan during the reporting month was 2.257 billion kWh, 3.8% lower than the same period last year. Of this, 2.1866 billion kWh was commercial electricity, down 3.5% year-on-year.

    Hydropower plants accounted for 133.4 million kWh (38.5% less), thermal power plants produced 1.9786 billion kWh (2.5% less), and electricity from waste incineration totaled 22.1 million kWh (up 21.1%).

    During the same period, solar power plants generated 18.5 million kWh, an increase of 15.6% compared with January 2025.

    wind power Azerbaijan State Statistics Committee
    Azərbaycanda külək enerjisinin istehsalı 22 dəfəyə yaxın artıb
    Производство ветровой энергии в Азербайджане выросло почти в 22 раза

