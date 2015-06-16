 Top
    Wells with high flow rates commissioned at "Bulla-Deniz" field

    The well was put into operation with a production rate of 1.25 million cubic meters per day

    Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ In June, the commissioning of the well No.124, No. 122 drilled on the platform field "Bulla-Deniz" Complex Drilling Works Trust of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) completed successfully. 

    Report was told in the press service of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

    The well, drilled to the producing formation Kirmaky Suite at intervals 5900-5862,75 meters, approved for operation with a daily production of 1.25 million cubic meters of gas, 250 tons of condensate.

    Complex Drilling Works Trust of SOCAR continues exploration and operational drilling at about 20 land and marine areas.

