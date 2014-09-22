Up to 93% of Azerbaijan's exports accounted for hydrocarbons and petroleum products

With the exception of oil, there is a decline in exports. Compared to the same period last year, oil exports fell by 2.2%, exports of gas - by 57%.
Exports of petroleum products as compared with January-August 2013 increased by 4.6%. In 2013 the share of hydrocarbons and petroleum products in the export structure of the country was 92.4%. Last year, 84.5% of Azerbaijan's export accounted for crude oil, 5.0% - for petroleum products and 2.9% - for natural gas.
