Up to 93% of Azerbaijan's exports accounted for hydrocarbons and petroleum products

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ About 93% of total exports of Azerbaijan accounted for hydrocarbons and petroleum products. Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, in January-August 2014, 85.5% of Azerbaijan's exports accounted for crude oil, 1.5% - natural gas and 5.7% - petroleum products.

With the exception of oil, there is a decline in exports. Compared to the same period last year, oil exports fell by 2.2%, exports of gas - by 57%.

Exports of petroleum products as compared with January-August 2013 increased by 4.6%. In 2013 the share of hydrocarbons and petroleum products in the export structure of the country was 92.4%. Last year, 84.5% of Azerbaijan's export accounted for crude oil, 5.0% - for petroleum products and 2.9% - for natural gas.