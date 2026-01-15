Türkiye and Azerbaijan make ‘significant contribution' to global oil markets, says energy minister

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Energy
    • 15 January, 2026
    Türkiye"s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, has highly valued the partnership between Ankara and Baku in the energy sector.

    Speaking to Report's Turkish bureau, the minister emphasized that trade between Türkiye and Azerbaijan continues on a mutually beneficial basis.

    "Our relations are already very strong - that is their defining feature. These are special relations. Within the framework of the concept of ‘one nation, two states' and in line with the vision set by our presidents, we are moving forward successfully. As two countries, we are making a very important contribution to the energy security of Türkiye and Europe, as well as to global oil markets," Bayraktar said.

    He also recalled that Azerbaijan and Türkiye cooperate in the export of natural gas to Syria.

    "We advocate the global distribution of energy under conditions of peace and equality," the minister added.

