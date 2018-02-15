The fourth ministerial meeting of SGC Advisory Council starts in Baku - UPDATED

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ The fourth meeting of the ministers within the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council has today started at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attends the meeting.

In addition, energy ministers and representatives of various bodies of the countries involved in the Southern Gas Corridor project, as well as European Commission Vice President for Energy, the Co-Chair of the Advisory Council Maroš Šefčovič are attending the event.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the meeting.

Then Co-Chair of the Advisory Council Maroš Šefčovič made a speech.

The meeting proceeds with plenary sessions and a round table.

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Baku today hosts the fourth meeting of ministers within the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council.

Report informs, the event will be held on four plenary sessions after the inauguration and welcome speeches.

At the first session, reports on the work done on all segments of the Southern Gas Corridor will be delivered.

Ministers of countries involved in the project will deliver speeches in the second plenary session moderated by European Commission Vice President for Energy Union Maroš Šefčovič and Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov.

The third plenary session is dedicated to the theme "Funding for SGC in the context of changing global trends".

In the fourth session, the reports on prospects for expansion of Southern Gas Corridor Project, Greece-Bulgaria interconnector (Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) and Ion-Adriatic Pipeline (IAP) will be heard.

In conclusion, the Joint Declaration, as well as letters of intent between Albgaz and SOCAR Balkans, as well as Plinacro, Albgaz, BH Gas and Montenegro Bonus are planned to be signed.

The press conference will be held with Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Vice President of the European Commission Maroš Šefčovič.

The first meeting of the ministers within the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council was held on February 12, 2015, the second meeting on February 25, 2016 and the third meeting on February 23, 2017.