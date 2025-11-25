SPE Annual Caspian Technical Conference and Exhibition kicks off in Baku

The SPE Caspian Technical Conference has opened in Baku, Report informs.

This year's event is supported by the host organization, the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), and is themed "Learning from the Past, Rejuvenating Today, Inspiring Tomorrow."

The SPE Caspian Technical Conference is one of the region's key industry events, traditionally bringing together experts, government officials, and technology innovators from across the Caspian Basin.

The conference program includes an opening ceremony, the SPE Regional Awards, two high-level plenary sessions, and more than twenty thematic sections featuring both practical case studies and analytical presentations.

A technology exhibition will also be held, where companies will present new tools, engineering solutions, and developments shaping the future of the industry. The organizers are placing a special emphasis on young professionals: the Student Development Summit will provide an opportunity for aspiring professionals to find mentors, exchange ideas, and gain insight into the dynamics of modern energy.

Participants will discuss digitalization, the implementation of artificial intelligence, improving the efficiency of mature field development, and supply security and sustainability-areas that shape the development of the regional energy sector.

The event will run through November 27.

SPE - The Society of Petroleum Engineers - is an international organization uniting 132,000 professionals from 146 countries. SPE develops professional standards, creates educational programs, supports industry communities, and serves as a platform for knowledge sharing. SPE has offices in Calgary, Dallas, Dubai, Houston, and Kuala Lumpur.