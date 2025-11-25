Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League

    SPE Annual Caspian Technical Conference and Exhibition kicks off in Baku

    Energy
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 10:26
    SPE Annual Caspian Technical Conference and Exhibition kicks off in Baku

    The SPE Caspian Technical Conference has opened in Baku, Report informs.

    This year's event is supported by the host organization, the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), and is themed "Learning from the Past, Rejuvenating Today, Inspiring Tomorrow."

    The SPE Caspian Technical Conference is one of the region's key industry events, traditionally bringing together experts, government officials, and technology innovators from across the Caspian Basin.

    The conference program includes an opening ceremony, the SPE Regional Awards, two high-level plenary sessions, and more than twenty thematic sections featuring both practical case studies and analytical presentations.

    A technology exhibition will also be held, where companies will present new tools, engineering solutions, and developments shaping the future of the industry. The organizers are placing a special emphasis on young professionals: the Student Development Summit will provide an opportunity for aspiring professionals to find mentors, exchange ideas, and gain insight into the dynamics of modern energy.

    Participants will discuss digitalization, the implementation of artificial intelligence, improving the efficiency of mature field development, and supply security and sustainability-areas that shape the development of the regional energy sector.

    The event will run through November 27.

    SPE - The Society of Petroleum Engineers - is an international organization uniting 132,000 professionals from 146 countries. SPE develops professional standards, creates educational programs, supports industry communities, and serves as a platform for knowledge sharing. SPE has offices in Calgary, Dallas, Dubai, Houston, and Kuala Lumpur.

    SPE Annual Caspian Technical Conference and Exhibition Azerbaijan SOCAR
    Photo
    Bakıda Xəzər Texniki Konfransı və texnologiya sərgisi start götürüb
    Photo
    В Баку стартовали Каспийская техническая конференция и технологическая выставка

    Latest News

    12:18

    Giovanni Cristofoli: World needs hydrocarbons for decades to come

    Energy
    12:16

    Babak Huseynov: Bahar field holds major potential

    Energy
    12:15

    New $300M port to be built in Kazakhstan's Aktau

    Region
    11:58

    BP: Future of Caspian region depends on ability of oil and gas industry to change

    Energy
    11:55

    Baku to host OIC Cultural Festival and Creative Week 2025 next week

    Cultural policy
    11:50

    Qatar aims to expand economic ties with Azerbaijan through strategic cooperation

    Business
    11:45

    Ilham Aliyev сongratulates Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina

    Foreign policy
    11:42

    BP warns of production cuts at ACG due to technical constraints

    Energy
    11:40

    Azerbaijani parliament holds another plenary meeting of autumn session

    Milli Majlis
    All News Feed