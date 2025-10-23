Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Budget package
    Energy
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 13:57
    SOFAZ boosts Middle East investments to 1.4% of portfolio

    Investments by Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund (SOFAZ) in Middle Eastern countries have significantly increased, reaching 1.4% of the total portfolio as of October 1, 2025, Report informs, citing the SOFAZ.

    This marks a rise of 1.1 percentage points compared to the same date last year, when the share was only 0.3%.

    Meanwhile, the share of investments in Europe grew from 29.1% to 30.1%, while Asia's share declined by 2.3 points to 8.5%. Investments in North America fell from 33.1% to 24.8%, while Australia and New Zealand increased from 0.7% to 1%. Investments in Africa dropped from 0.1% to 0.02%, and Latin America remained steady at 0.1%.

    SOFAZ also reduced its holdings in international financial institutions from 7.1% to 2.3%.

    The total investment portfolio of SOFAZ reached $70.16 billion on October 1, 2025, up $8.97 billion (14.7%) compared to the same period last year.

    SOFAZ investments Middle East
    ARDNF-nin Yaxın Şərq regionuna investisiyalarının payı kəskin artıb
    Нефтяной фонд резко увеличил долю вложений в Ближний Восток

