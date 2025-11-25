SOCAR VP: Azerbaijan invites neighbors to use its energy infrastructure

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Azerbaijan is inviting its Caspian neighbors to make use of its energy infrastructure, SOCAR Vice President Babak Huseynov stated at the SPE Annual Caspian Technical Conference 2025 held in Baku, Report informs.

    Huseynov emphasized that Azerbaijan has significant potential for access to European energy markets: "Because it is strategically located and has access to European markets. I truly believe that much more work needs to be done in this area."

    The SOCAR Vice President noted that the falling water level in the Caspian Sea is a major problem for both Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan: "That is why it is important to work together and find common solutions to these challenges."

    He also stressed that Azerbaijan is a homeland of engineers in the energy sector:

    "There are many foreign experts who have written books on energy in Azerbaijan. But these people are now retiring. I think this is our biggest challenge. Although there are successors, they often find career opportunities outside Azerbaijan. This is a serious difficulty for us. We would like our citizens to work at SOCAR."

    SOCAR rəsmisi: "Azərbaycan qonşularını öz enerji infrastrukturundan istifadəyə dəvət edir"
    Бабек Гусейнов: Азербайджан предлагает свою энергетическую инфраструктуру прикаспийским странам

