US conducts strikes on three drug-carrying vessels in Pacific Ocean — Pentagon
- 16 December, 2025
- 10:29
The US military has destroyed three drug-carrying vessels in international waters in the Pacific Ocean, the US Southern Command said in a statement, Report informs.
"Intelligence confirmed that the vessels were transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and were engaged in narco-trafficking. A total of eight male narco-terrorists were killed during these actions," the statement reads.
According to CNN estimates, the US military has destroyed over 20 vessels off the coast of Latin America in the past few months under the guise of the fight against drug tracking. About 90 people were killed.
