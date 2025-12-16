Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    • 16 December, 2025
    • 10:49
    Russia reports abduction of three of its citizens in Myanmar

    Russia has said three of its citizens, who, according to preliminary information, were in the country to work in fraudulent call centers, have been abducted.

    Report informs via TASS that, according to the Russian Embassy in Myanmar, the cases came to light following appeals from the victims" relatives and acquaintances.

    "Relevant diplomatic notes have been sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar in all cases. In order to ensure a prompt search and provide assistance to Russian citizens, the embassy is maintaining contact with local authorities," the statement said.

    Earlier, Russian Ambassador to Myanmar Iskandar Azizov reported that several dozen Russian nationals may be located in Myanmar in fraudulent call centers, to which they were taken by human traffickers from Thailand. He noted that since Russian citizens enter Myanmar illegally, it is difficult to determine their exact number.

    Russia Myanmar abduction Thailand
    Myanmada üç Rusiya vətəndaşı oğurlanıb
    Россия заявила о похищении трех своих граждан в Мьянме

