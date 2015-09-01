SOCAR Turkey will raise its export up to 5 bln USD in 2023

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) "SOCAR Turkey", after beginning of operations in 2018 plans to raise the volume of export to 5 bln USD till 2023.

Report informs it was said in the company. Thus, the company's exports in 2018 will be 3 bln USD.

Thus, the company aims to increase total turnover from planned 15 bln USD in 2018 to 30 bln USD in 2023. "SOCAR Turkey" aims to be Turkey's largest industrial company will double the number of employees to 10 thousand people.