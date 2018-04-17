 Top
    SOCAR Turkey Energy purchased 7% stake in TANAP

    ANAP General Manager Saltuk Duzyol said

    Eskişehir.17 April. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Turkey Energy Inc., subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Turkey has become a shareholder of Trans Anatolian Gas Pipeline project, which exports Azerbaijani gas to Turkey and Europe.

    Report informs TANAP General Manager Saltuk Duzyol said.

    According to him, works for acquisition of 7% stake in TANAP by SOCAR have been completed at the end of March 2018. SOCAR Turkey Energy now has 7% stake in TANAP.

