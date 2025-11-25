Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    SOCAR to launch its largest seismic survey program in 2026

    Energy
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 15:13
    SOCAR to launch its largest seismic survey program in 2026

    The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) plans to begin the largest seismic survey program in its history in 2026, Murad Seyidov, the company's reservoir development manager, said, as quoted by Report.

    Speaking at a panel discussion during the SPE Annual Caspian Technical Conference 2025 in Baku, Seyidov said the upcoming seismic campaign aims to deliver more accurate mapping of reserves at mature fields. "With a limited budget, we must focus on areas that create the most value. The seismic program we will implement in 2026 will be the largest in SOCAR's history, and its key goal is the precise identification of subsurface resources," he explained.

    He added that alongside seismic work, SOCAR is also carrying out other data-collection efforts in cooperation with international partners, including Baker Hughes, Halliburton and SLB.

    "Technological collaboration is a key factor in reducing uncertainty. Only after defining targets correctly can we begin full-scale field recovery," Seyidov said.

    SOCAR 2026-cı ildə tarixinin ən böyük seysmik proqramına başlayacaq
    SOCAR в 2026 году начнет крупнейшие в своей истории сейсмические исследования

