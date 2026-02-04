SOCAR switching to more cost-effective solutions as well production rates decline

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Accelerated reservoir depletion remains a key issue for most oil and gas fields in Azerbaijan, Vusal Rajabov, Advisor to Well Delivery Director (Completions) at the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), said at the IADC Drilling Caspian & Black Sea 2026 Conference and Exhibition in Baku, Report informs.

    He noted that due to declining reservoir pressure, well flow rates are already significantly lower than previous levels, requiring a particularly prudent approach to costs and the search for more cost-effective solutions.

    "We must be extremely cautious in investments and move away from one-size-fits-all approaches in favor of optimized technologies," he emphasized.

    Rajabov noted that, according to industry standards and guidelines, many sites require the installation of gravel packs. However, he noted that conventional gravel pack technology is not economically feasible for most such wells.

    "Therefore, we have to go beyond conventional solutions and apply technologies adapted to specific geological and economic conditions," he added.

    In particular, instead of expensive and complex open-hole gravel washing, SOCAR has begun implementing autonomous filters.

    "This solution has already proven its effectiveness in practice," the advisor noted.

    SOCAR quyuların debitinin azalması zamanı daha qənaətcil həllərə keçir
    SOCAR переходит на более экономичные решения при падении дебитов скважин

