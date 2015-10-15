​SOCAR sold 65,411,000 m3 of gas on public sector last month

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ In September this year, the production association Azerigas registered 7869 new subscribers. Report informs citing the press service of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), 2385of they are accounted for Baku, Sumgait and Absheron region, 5484 - for the regions.

In general, at the period of January-September 60,333 new subscribers were registered, 21,903 - for Baku, Sumgait and Absheron region, 38430 - for the regions.

65,411, 643 m3 of natural gas was sold on public sector in September this year and 122.04% of the funds collected. 115,102,756 m3 of natural gas was sold on non-public sector and 120.26% of the funds collected.

According to statistics on October 1 on gas sector, 124,921 internally displaced families were provided with gas and the limit for the free gas use for 328 mosques and religious temples were allocated.