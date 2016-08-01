SOCAR sharply increases oil export from Supsa port

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has exported 274 676 tons of crude oil from Supsa port (Black Sea, Georgia) in July this year.

Report informs citing SOCAR, this figure is 3.24-fold more than in July last year.

Totally, during January-July, 1 491 744 tons of oil were exported from Supsa port. This figure is 7.3% less than in the same period last year.

Notably, indices of crude oil exported by SOCAR reflect crude oil, belonging both to the Azerbaijani state and the company.

Crude oil is transported to the port of Supsa via the Western Route Export Pipeline known as Baku-Supsa pipeline. Part of the oil, produced from 'Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli' fields block in Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea is delivered to the world market through this pipeline. The pipeline was launched on April 17, 1999, annual throughput capacity is 7 mln tons.