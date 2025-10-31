SOCAR's department earns nearly $303M from non-oil exports
Energy
- 31 October, 2025
- 12:58
In January and September 2025, the Marketing and Economic Operations Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) exported non-oil products worth $302.8 million, Report informs, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.
As indicated in the October edition of the Export Review by the center, this figure is $7 million or 2.26% lower compared to the first nine months of 2024.
Overall, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports grew by 7.7% year-on-year, reaching $2.6 billion over the same nine-month period.
