Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13

    SOCAR's department earns nearly $303M from non-oil exports

    Energy
    • 31 October, 2025
    • 12:58
    SOCAR's department earns nearly $303M from non-oil exports

    In January and September 2025, the Marketing and Economic Operations Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) exported non-oil products worth $302.8 million, Report informs, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

    As indicated in the October edition of the Export Review by the center, this figure is $7 million or 2.26% lower compared to the first nine months of 2024.

    Overall, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports grew by 7.7% year-on-year, reaching $2.6 billion over the same nine-month period.

    Azerbaijan SOCAR non-oil exports Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication
    SOCAR-ın idarəsi qeyri-neft ixracından 303 milyon dollara yaxın gəlir əldə edib
    SOCAR получил около $303 млн дохода от ненефтегазового экспорта

    Latest News

    13:35

    Georgia to send generators to Ukraine as humanitarian aid

    Region
    13:27

    Azerbaijan's cotton export revenues drop by nearly 11%

    Business
    13:24

    Istanbul Chamber of Industry seeks closer ties with Azerbaijani firms - EXCLUSIVE

    Business
    13:19

    Azercosmos's export revenues decline by 5%

    ICT
    13:08

    Azerbaijan exports $157.2M worth of tomatoes in Jan.–Sept. 2025

    Business
    13:02

    Azerbaijani and Hungarian FMs mull strategic partnership

    Foreign policy
    12:58

    SOCAR's department earns nearly $303M from non-oil exports

    Energy
    12:52

    Abbas Ismail: Apologies for colonial past must become part of deep structural reforms

    Foreign policy
    12:50

    Montenegro court releases detained Azerbaijani, Turkish citizens

    Incident
    All News Feed