SOCAR's department earns nearly $303M from non-oil exports

In January and September 2025, the Marketing and Economic Operations Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) exported non-oil products worth $302.8 million, Report informs, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

As indicated in the October edition of the Export Review by the center, this figure is $7 million or 2.26% lower compared to the first nine months of 2024.

Overall, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports grew by 7.7% year-on-year, reaching $2.6 billion over the same nine-month period.