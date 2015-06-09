SOCAR puts into use 28 new drilled wells

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ In May of this year, SOCAR (except joint ventures and operating companies) drilled 10 775 meters.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, in general, in January-May 2015, SOCAR (except joint ventures and operating companies) drilled 43 918 meters, of which 42 918 meters were for exploitation, 1 000 meters drilled for exploration.

Since the beginning of the year, drilling of 28 new wells have been completed and handed over to the miners.